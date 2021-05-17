Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.27

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 6082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

