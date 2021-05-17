Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.64 and last traded at $91.73. Approximately 297,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,965,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,363.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25,454.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.