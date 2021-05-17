Pendle (PENDLE) Market Cap Achieves $21.91 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $10,577.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00090604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00448515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00230200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.87 or 0.01348201 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

