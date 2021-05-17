Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 577,415 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

