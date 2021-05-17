Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $68.78 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.