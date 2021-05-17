PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.22. 63,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.