Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.40

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 6841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

