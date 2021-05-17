Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.40

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 6841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
