Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.58. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 625 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.