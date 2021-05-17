Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.58. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 625 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,027,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $323,000.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

