PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.99

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $8.27. PFSweb shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 113,197 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.77.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PFSweb by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PFSweb by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

