Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.32

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 6740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

