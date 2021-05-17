Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $55.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

