Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $57.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.24 or 1.00235940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.18 or 0.01523658 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.00675323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00385787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00193042 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006328 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,837,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.