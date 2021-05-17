Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.