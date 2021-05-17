Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.09 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

