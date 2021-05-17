Pi Financial Increases Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target to C$4.00

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$305.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.60.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

