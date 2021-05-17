Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.28

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.28 and traded as high as $61.62. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 307,679 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $960.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

