Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.