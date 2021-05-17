Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $41,415.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00678393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $805.17 or 0.01825019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,791,549 coins and its circulating supply is 427,531,113 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.