Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.97. 3,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

