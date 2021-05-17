Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $15.84 on Monday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 129,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

