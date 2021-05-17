Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

