Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

MRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.24 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

