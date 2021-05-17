Piper Sandler Weighs in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of XERS opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

