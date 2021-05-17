PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.83 million and $3,340.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,023,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

