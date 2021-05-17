Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Hits $152,232.47

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $152,232.47 and $195.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,943.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.15 or 0.07520850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.80 or 0.02491552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00674777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00205490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00771915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.17 or 0.00647852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.00552017 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

