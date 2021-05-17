PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $98.10 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $98.10 million and $1.81 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

