Pizza Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $7,995.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00164081 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.13 or 0.04029775 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

