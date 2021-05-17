Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $639,246.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.01365308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00116106 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.