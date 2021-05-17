PlayGame (PXG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,323.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $534,007.02 and approximately $14,323.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

