Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,800.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $3,800.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00087967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00460405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00228033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.01283230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

