PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $46.92

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.92, but opened at $51.00. PLBY Group shares last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 14,076 shares traded.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $1,802,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

