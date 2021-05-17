Pluton Market Capitalization Tops $10.78 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $12.65 or 0.00028000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $999,752.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00086831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.19 or 0.01266768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00062382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

