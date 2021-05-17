POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PORBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

