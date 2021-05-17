Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $968.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000894 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00168221 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.26 or 0.04089664 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

