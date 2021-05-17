Polkacover Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $573,857.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkacover has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,525 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

