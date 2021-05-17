Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $38.77

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $38.77 or 0.00088747 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $36.40 billion and approximately $4.78 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00447680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00226562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.01323868 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.46 or 0.01193522 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,074,239,720 coins and its circulating supply is 938,715,605 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

