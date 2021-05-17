POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $471,232.75

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $471,232.75 and $1,442.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00052215 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

