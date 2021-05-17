Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Poshmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $36.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $5,559,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

