PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $3,695.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,077.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.02 or 0.07611385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,126.71 or 0.02499506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00674225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00206088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.54 or 0.00779858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00648633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00557660 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,172,357 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.