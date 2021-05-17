PowerPool Hits Market Capitalization of $46.92 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $46.92 million and $4.48 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,865,545 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

