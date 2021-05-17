PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $4,269.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

