Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Trading 249.7% Higher

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG) shares were up 249.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate business in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also engages in the oil palm and durian plantation activities.

