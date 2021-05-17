Profound Medical Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

