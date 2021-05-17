Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $45.35 million and $3.33 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,748,991,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,900,873 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.