Propy (PRO) Hits Market Cap of $92.87 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Propy has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $92.87 million and approximately $590,120.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00087512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.50 or 0.01280447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00115567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,350,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

