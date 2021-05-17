ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the average daily volume of 440 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.29. 353,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTY. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

