Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 2,571,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,624. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

