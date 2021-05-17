Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,624. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

