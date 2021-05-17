Prosper Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.19 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00006025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $2.19 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00088893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.71 or 0.00460972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

