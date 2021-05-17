Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.62

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 7584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

